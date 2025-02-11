State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.10.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.