Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $379,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

