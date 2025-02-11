Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Creative Planning increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 87.05%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

