State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 530 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,585.96. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $78.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

