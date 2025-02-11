Motorola Solutions (MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $3.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MSI stock opened at $480.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.91. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $314.84 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.
Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Motorola Solutions
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.