Motorola Solutions (MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $3.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $480.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.91. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $314.84 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

