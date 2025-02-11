State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 108,700 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 84,316 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,726.98. This trade represents a 56.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,821.32. This trade represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,167,913 shares of company stock worth $34,303,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

