Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 493 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 100.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

MMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

