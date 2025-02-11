Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 447.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,259 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $109,462,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 972,075 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 968,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 756,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 528,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 425,515 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

