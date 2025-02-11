Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,989.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,766.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1,653.46. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 97.92 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.