McAdam LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,193,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,949,000 after buying an additional 74,225 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

