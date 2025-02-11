Trust Point Inc. Buys 328 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.4% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day moving average is $230.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $278.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

