U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 293,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 42,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 5,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

