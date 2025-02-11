Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 322 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of DexCom by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.41.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

