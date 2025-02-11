abrdn plc Purchases 13,816 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 111.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 36.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

REXR stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

