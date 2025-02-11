Vantage Point Financial LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 79,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,736,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,265,000 after purchasing an additional 169,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 94,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.