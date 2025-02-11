abrdn plc Buys 4,091 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

STAG opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.51%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

