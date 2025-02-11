KBC Group NV Buys 2,193 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 170.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $3,025,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITC opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $776.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $64.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,599,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,163.12. This represents a 55.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,934.28. This represents a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

