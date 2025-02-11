190 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Argan in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Argan Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.56. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $191.46.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $1,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,491,050.55. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,050. The trade was a 17.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,185 shares of company stock worth $3,105,359. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

