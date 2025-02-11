abrdn plc Acquires 3,407 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 555.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $192.42 and a one year high of $296.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.27 and a 200-day moving average of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,438,302.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

