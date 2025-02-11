Financial Life Planners Takes $168,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,736,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,265,000 after buying an additional 169,140 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 94,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $172.62 and a twelve month high of $278.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day moving average is $230.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

