Choreo LLC Buys 130 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 83.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

