Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 143.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSQ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

