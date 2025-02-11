Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MOH opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.