Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 596 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 160.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 74.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 460.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SNN opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $31.72.
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
