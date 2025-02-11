Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 166,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Crown Castle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Crown Castle by 362.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 23.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

