Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $443,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

