Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 12,878 Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.43% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

PFIX opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.