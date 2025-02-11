Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.95.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

