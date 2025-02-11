Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 873,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 302,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 367,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
