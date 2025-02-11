Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.