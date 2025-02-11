Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 592 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWN stock opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.65 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

