Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.7 %

NLY stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

