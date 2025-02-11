Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 2,820,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vale by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vale Price Performance
Shares of VALE opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on VALE
Vale Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vale
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.