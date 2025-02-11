Choreo LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

BAH opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

