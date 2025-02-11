Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

