IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE IQV opened at $208.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

