Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 6,420 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,162,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CCL opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.