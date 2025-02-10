Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,041 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in PPG Industries by 237.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 156.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG opened at $114.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.20 and a 1 year high of $145.60.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

