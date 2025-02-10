Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

