Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,616,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

