Financial Survey: Everus (NYSE:ECG) & Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Toll Brothers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toll Brothers and Everus”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers $10.85 billion 1.14 $1.57 billion $15.03 8.27 Everus $2.73 billion 1.32 $137.23 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

This table compares Toll Brothers and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers 14.48% 19.64% 11.02% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toll Brothers and Everus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers 1 5 8 1 2.60 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Toll Brothers currently has a consensus target price of $156.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Everus has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. Given Toll Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Everus.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Everus on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. In addition, it provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, the company owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and component manufacturing operations. It serves luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

