Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 17 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,390.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,278.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,343.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,133.46 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

