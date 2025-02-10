iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.03 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.