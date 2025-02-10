Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,919 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 430,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 152,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

