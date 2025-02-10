Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXQ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $466.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

