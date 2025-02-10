Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 16,982 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,477,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $114,577,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 257,758,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,348,477.50. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

