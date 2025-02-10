Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $18.74 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

