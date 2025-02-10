Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.27 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.