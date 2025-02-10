Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,380 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 217.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.73% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,248,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 698.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $159.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $180.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

