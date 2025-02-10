Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $923,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,933 shares of company stock valued at $88,283,752. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $183.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

